The NDC leader in an interview with VOA News said, the EC has exhibited loads of incompetence and thus the electoral figures for the December 7, polls must undergo an audit by an independent body.

Mr. Mahama noted that the results declared the EC chairperson, Jean Mensa is "all over the place".

“With the incompetence, the EC has shown, it will be useful for us to do a forensic audit of the EC’s own systems and numbers to come to what the final number from the EC is,” Mr. Mahama said in an interview with VOA News.

“This election, she can’t even get the results right. The declaration is all over the place,” he added.

He further noted that the way the 2020 election was conducted is a dent on Ghana's respected democracy.

The former president, however, assured in the interview that he will be the first to concede and walk away if the proper thing is done.

“I’ll be the first to concede and walk away.”

“As long as that is not done and we know there was a deliberate attempt to subvert the will of the people in favour of the incumbent, it will be wrong for me to just leave it because we will not learn the lessons of this election.”

The outcome of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary results was declared by the EC on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

However, the credibility of the results has been questioned by some stakeholders, including the main opposition party, the NDC.

Some communiques from the EC on the results have been riddled with errors.

In the meantime, the NDC has been carrying out an audit of all presidential pink sheets.

The party maintains that the facts and figures available to it from pink sheets and other evidence across the country shows that there was an attempt to manipulate the results of the election in favour of the incumbent President and party, NPP.