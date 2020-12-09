He said the EC is conniving with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to overturn the results after the NDC candidate won the polls.

His reactions come after two people have been confirmed dead at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital while an unspecified number of people are also said to have sustained gunshot wounds following a shooting incident at the Techiman South constituency.

The deceased, whose names are yet to be revealed, were hit by stray bullets when the police and military officers deployed to ensure law and order fired several warning shots to control the crowd following the announcement of the parliamentary election results.

There had been tension brewing at the collation centre since yesterday morning following a disagreement in the outcome of the parliamentary results.

Supporters of both the NPP and the NDC hit the streets of Techiman to celebrate even when the EC had not declared the winner of the contest.

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu

The misunderstanding ensued over the results when it was declared that the NPP's Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah had won against Beyere of the NDC.

Both candidates had earlier declared themselves winners.

Following the firing of shots, two people who got seriously injured were rushed in an ambulance to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

However, Haruna Iddrisu who is also the Member of Parliament of Tamale South said the NDC "will resist oppressors' rule".

He said "In Upper Denkyira West, they threatened the electoral officer if he declared for the NDC

"Even in Savelugu, when they noticed that they desperately needed a few seats, they started shooting at the Savelugu police station. They killed one person there.

"We are warning the military to stop using guns to scare away the NDC supporters."

"We know that the electoral commissioner is the returning officer of the presidential elections. We expect that in declaring the results, the commissioner will give details.

"In Techiman South, the NDC candidate won. We saw them use the military unprofessionally; guns did not vote. We will resist oppressors' rule," he added.

Meanwhile, hordes of NDC supporters have marched to the head office of the Electoral Commission (EC) ostensibly to resist any attempt by the elections-management body to overturn results.