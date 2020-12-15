According to him, the Electoral Commission (EC) did not conduct the elections in a free and fair manner which saw the re-election of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an interview with Accra-based Neat FM, he said "In summary, I will say the election was shameful, disgraceful, unfortunate, and embarrassing."

"If a whole electoral Commissioner can not do a simple calculation, then there is a problem," he added.

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, also refused to accept Ghana's President-elect in the just ended general elections, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner.

Ghana votes

Mahama described the election results announced by the Electoral Commission (EC) as "fictionalised."

He said: "I stand before you tonight unwilling to accept the fictionalised result of a flawed election."

Giving reasons why the NDC rejected the declaration by the EC as flawed and one that would not be accepted, he said the NDC is "unable to accept the outcome of the election as declared by the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensah. Those results are flawed and discredited.

"The Electoral Commission of Ghana has never brought its credibility to this historic low at such a crucial moment of election result declaration. In fact, the litany of irregularities and blatant attempts at rigging for a candidate is obvious and most embarrassing."