He said the NDC will not allow any intimidation of its members or the general Ghanaian voting populace in the 2020 elections.

Mr. Smith, who is a former Ghanaian Ambassador to the United Kingdom said if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) brings violence, they will respond in equal measure.

Referring to the Ayawaso West by-elections incident in January 2019, Ambassador Smith disclosed that had it not been for the NDC national chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who called for a “pull-out”, things would have been rather horrendous.

During an interview on Hot FM, he said: “if the incumbent government causes trouble on December 7, things would not turn out well for them. Let us go to the polls clean, and allow the people of Ghana to decide who they want to run this country…”

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Insisting on the comment he made, he added, “you bring fire, we bring fire. Bottom line.”

The former ambassador alleged that the NPP threatened that what happened at Ayawaso West was only a “dress rehearsal” and that worse is to be expected in the December 7 elections.