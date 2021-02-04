Jean Mensa who is also the first respondent is due to face Tsatsu Tsikata under cross-examination at the Supreme Court.

As the EC boss prepares to be in the witness box, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Sam Pyne has expressed confidence in her.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he said "I know what she's made of; she is very eloquent, very deep-minded. She cannot be intimidated."

However, Islamic Cleric, Malam Shamuna Jibril has predicted that the Jean Mensa will sweat profusely under the cross-examination.

"I pity the eardrum of the Electoral Commission chairperson, Madam Jean Adukwie Mensa for hearing the sophisticated and dangerous latest legal anti-ballistic missile questions that will come out from the lips of Mr. Tsatsu Tsikaka, the Ghanaian renowned Lawyer. Ghanaian Numerologist foresee.

If the supreme court's building is situated in one of the Scandinavian countries and most especially Russia and the temperature condition is -22 degree Celsius in the snow, and inside the court, all-powerful Air-conditioners opened on the EC chairperson, due to the technical nature of the questions from Mr. Tsatsu, the sweat will not respect those the heat," he said in a Facebook post.