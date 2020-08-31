The former Chairperson of the Convention People's Party (CPP) said her comeback is not a selfish ambition but to get Jomoro the right representation in Parliament adding that her decision to contest in the upcoming polls was to help uphold Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's legacy.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, she said "I'm not a stranger to the Jomoro constituency and my past achievements speak for themselves. What I think is important to remember is why some of us are in politics? It's not about selfish ambition at all but our ambition is closely linked with the people’s needs and aspirations. If I felt that Jomoro had leadership or an MP who performed better, I would not have been contesting. That is the number one reason. And number two is that I’m doing this political work because I represent a legacy.

Samia Nkrumah

"A legacy whose mission is to create a fair, united, and a just-society in Ghana and the legacy for Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah. I believe we have so much to learn and Ghana would benefit a great deal if we go back to study his policies, writings, and speeches because that is how modern Ghana came into being. So me coming back is partly for the people of Jomoro who I know I can deliver to them, make things better for them and I have the capability, sincerity, love, and passion to make better things happen for them. Lastly, it is to uphold the legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah which I think is very much needed in our politics of today."

Samia Nkrumah made her first entry onto the Ghanaian political scene with her win of the Jomoro Parliamentary seat in 2008 and lost the seat in 2012 to NDC's Francis Ananam, after one term in office.

Her second attempt to recapture the Jomoro seat in 2016 saw her losing once more to NPP’s Paul Essien.

Speaking on her return as an independent candidate, she, however, revealed that "people are aware and have experienced different MPs, different political parties and I don’t think it is a question of party. I think it is the calibre of the candidate, the strength of the candidate, and the sincerity of the candidate that matters. I think people know what must be done for the good of everyone. I don't see my opponents as a threat and I don’t see this as a struggle with who is running around with more cars or screaming more or giving more money but this is about people's lives. It is about who is more capable of improving the quality of people’s lives in the Jomoro constituency. It’s about who has an independent mind, not loyal to any one party but loyal to the people."