Everything shows he is joking -Osofo Kyiri Abosom dismisses Cheddar's presidential bid

“I think per his background and what he is doing, he [Cheddar] is joking. He has money and it can do a lot of things, but popularity is very important. When he came, some of us were in the system already, so he could have consulted us on his ambition and how we could help him attain his goal," remarked Osofo Kyiri Abosom.

Highlighting his observations on Cheddar's campaign tactics, Osofo Kyiri Abosom questioned the entrepreneur's seriousness, particularly regarding lavish spending on billboards. "I don’t even have money for billboards, but look at how he is mounting it in town and all that. If I study his movement and dressing so far, I think he is joking,” he added.

In a rejection of Cheddar aligning himself with established political parties, Osofo Kyiri Abosom argued that joining either the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to build a political career is not a prudent move. According to him, both parties have failed the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT