In an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Osofo Kyiri Abosom expressed his belief that Cheddar, despite his financial resources, should have sought guidance from experienced political figures to formulate effective campaign strategies.
Everything shows he is joking -Osofo Kyiri Abosom dismisses Cheddar's presidential bid
Renowned spiritual leader, Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has voiced skepticism over Cheddar's presidential aspirations, suggesting that the entrepreneur is merely joking based on his movement and dressing choices.
Recommended articles
“I think per his background and what he is doing, he [Cheddar] is joking. He has money and it can do a lot of things, but popularity is very important. When he came, some of us were in the system already, so he could have consulted us on his ambition and how we could help him attain his goal," remarked Osofo Kyiri Abosom.
Highlighting his observations on Cheddar's campaign tactics, Osofo Kyiri Abosom questioned the entrepreneur's seriousness, particularly regarding lavish spending on billboards. "I don’t even have money for billboards, but look at how he is mounting it in town and all that. If I study his movement and dressing so far, I think he is joking,” he added.
In a rejection of Cheddar aligning himself with established political parties, Osofo Kyiri Abosom argued that joining either the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to build a political career is not a prudent move. According to him, both parties have failed the nation.
Cheddar, who recently revealed himself as the leader of The New Force political movement, harbors hopes of securing the presidency in the December 7, 2024, polls. Despite Osofo Kyiri Abosom's skepticism, Cheddar aims to contest as an independent candidate, seeking the support of the Ghanaian electorate.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh