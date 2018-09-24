Pulse.com.gh logo
Evil spirits behind the hardships Ghanaians are facing - Owusu Bempah


He urged Ghanaians to rise up and pray for the country to avert it while he advised the Akufo-Addo led-administration to make sound policies which will make life better for the citizenry.

Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Power Ministry, has attributed the current economic hardships in Ghana to the work of demons.

He claims some evil spirits have besieged the country and they are the cause of the economic challenges.

In a prophetic video that has surfaced online, Rev. Owusu Bempah claims that there are spiritual manipulations by evil spirits to sabotage the incumbent government through a struggling economy.

He urged Ghanaians to rise up and pray for the country to avert it while he advised the Akufo-Addo led-administration to make sound policies which will make life better for the citizenry.

"We need to pray because it is not only about the physical when it comes to the development of the country. It is also about spiritual warfare", he said.

Owusu Bempah, who is sympathetic towards the Akufo-Addo government, also claimed that some politician is behind the demons that have besieged the country.

He is heard saying that a political figure has decided to do all he can to make situation unbearable for Ghanaians in order to gain their sympathies and favour.

Recently, a lot of Ghanaians have increased their criticism of the Akufo-Addo government over the incessant increase in petrol prices and the continuous upsurge of the major trading currencies.

Owusu Bempah also said the person in question has intentions of ascending into a high office he once occupied but lost after the people of Ghana overwhelmingly voted him out. He is therefore asking Ghanaians to pray against these evil spirits.

He also explained that: “We have policies that this government is working with. I have not said that government should not work to manage the struggling economy. I was only making reference to the spiritual aspect of the struggles we are going through.”

