"The list of MMDCEs will be released within a week after President Akufo-Addo’s return from his Germany trip. I can tell you that it will not take more than a week for the list to be released after his return on August 28, 2021," he said.

READ MORE: Eugene Arhin explains why Nana Addo delayed MMDCEs appointment

He stated that MMDCEs should have been elected by the electorate as the President had wanted but for the last-minute betrayal of the opposition NDC.

Many Ghanaians have been asking questions about the delay in the release of the MMDCEs by the President.