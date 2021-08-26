RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Expect list of MMDCEs within a week when Nana Addo returns from Germany - John Boadu

Kojo Emmanuel

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has appealed to members of the party and the general public to exercise patience as the list of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) will soon be released.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo

In an interview on Adom TV, he assured Ghanaians asking about the list of MMDCEs to expect it when the President returns from his Germany trip.

"The list of MMDCEs will be released within a week after President Akufo-Addo’s return from his Germany trip. I can tell you that it will not take more than a week for the list to be released after his return on August 28, 2021," he said.

He stated that MMDCEs should have been elected by the electorate as the President had wanted but for the last-minute betrayal of the opposition NDC.

Many Ghanaians have been asking questions about the delay in the release of the MMDCEs by the President.

John Boadu, by this statement, puts the anxieties of the general public to rest with this assurance that the President, within a week after his return home, will have the list announced.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

