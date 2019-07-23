Mr. Asamoah believes the Special Prosecutor is complaining too much when no one has prevented him from investigating the galamsey fraud allegations against former secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining, Charles Bissue.

“You have power to prosecute politically exposed persons, the matter is on your table, nobody has stopped you from prosecuting the matter…has anybody stopped from him working. Why is he complaining all the time, let him focus on his work, it is as simple as that,” the NPP Communications Director said on Accra-based Citi FM.

“Has the President told Mr. Amidu to stop working? No. has the minister who wrote the letter to the CID told Martin Amidu to stop working? No. has the CID in its report told Martin Amidu to stop working? No. Nobody can direct Mr. Amidu on what to do.”

Mr. Bissue was captured in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ galamsey fraud exposé which was premiered in March.

In the video, Mr. Bissue emerged as a facilitator for a company seeking to circumvent laid down processes to be given clearance for its mining operations.

The presidential staffer is seen receiving wads of cash to facilitate the speedy 'clearance' of a mining company in order that it can begin mining as soon as possible.

He is also heard in the video instructing his subordinates over the phone to "fast track" the processing of the company's documents.

Anas and his team subsequently petitioned the office of the Special Prosecutor to probe the matter.

However, the Police CID released a report on Monday exonerating Mr. Bissue and declaring him not culpable of any offense of corruption.

But the Special Prosecutor also took exception to the Police report, insisting “the police have no jurisdiction in the matter.”

"My investigators will handle it. When they are ready, they will give the dockets to us as prosecutors, we’ll assess it and we’ll make a decision. And then I’ll see who will stop me," Mr. Amidu further dared.