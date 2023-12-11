'Ghana can be run efficiently with 20 ministers' - Independent Presidential Aspirant

He believes that such a move would allow Ghanaians to actively participate in politics, bringing decision-making closer to the people.

"Ghana can be run efficiently by 20 ministers—I'm talking about running the whole show. No regional ministers, just a centralized government. We want DCE seats to be contested, making politics accessible to the people," stated the politician during the interview.

Expressing concern about the current state of politics in Ghana, Dr. Ankrah highlighted the need for citizens to benefit directly from political decisions. He criticized the existing system, describing it as benefiting only a select few, a "cabal," who share the spoils and depart after serving their terms.

Dr. Ankrah drew attention to successful models of transformative leadership in other countries, emphasizing that Ghanaians deserve similar positive changes. He urged the country to address its challenges seriously, identify key issues, and adopt a more inclusive approach to politics.

"People's destinies have changed elsewhere due to transformative leadership. We are not different from them, and it's time for our country to critically assess our situation. The current focus on self-interest and electoral strategies neglects the ordinary Ghanaian," he added.

In a poignant remark, Dr. Ankrah criticized the cycle of political priorities, stating, "How long would we want this to continue? The Ghanaian is left out, totally out of the equation." His vision for a more inclusive and efficient government aims to prioritize the needs of the people over political self-interest.

Dr. Sam Ankrah has earlier faced criticism for his association with the New Force Movement. Despite the backlash, the independent candidate has actively asserted his role as the driving force and public face behind the organization, leveraging social media to promote its modern agenda.

Taking to platforms such as (X), Dr. Ankrah passionately encourages support for the youth movement, emphasizing its commitment to transparency and accountability. In a recent post, he declared, "Time has come to rally behind a youth movement that seeks to champion transparency & accountability. 'No Masked Promises' symbolizes the rejection of political facades & vows to bridge the gap between promises made & promises kept. Learn more about Dr. Sam Ankrah. #TheNewestForce."

