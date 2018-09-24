Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana is not in crisis - Nana Addo tells critics


The government has indicated that it has been able to arrest the fall of the cedi.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the depreciation of the cedi against the U.S dollar and other major currencies needs a firm action to deal with it.

He has described it as a harsh economic and a difficult situation.

The government has indicated that it has been able to arrest the fall of the cedi.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said the free fall of the cedi has been arrested, and the keys given to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for safekeeping.

READ MORE: Petroleum price exposes Bawumia - A-Plus teases

The local currency has neared the GH¢5: US$1 mark. The frequent increase in the price of fuel has worsened the situation.

Ghanaians have called on the government to stop the needless comparison it is doing with its predecessors, the John Mahama-led NDC administration.

But Nana Addo speaking at a reception at the residence of Ghana's Ambassador to the U.S.A, on Sunday, 23 September 2018 said: "Two totally unexpected events that have occurred that have also put a lot of pressure on the people at home is the dramatic increase in crude oil prices.

"Last November’s budget budgeted for $57 per barrel of crude but today it’s at $78, so, you can imagine what that, in itself, has brought on the budget and it is taking place also at the time when United States dollar has also strengthened considerably in the foreign exchange market of the world.

READ MORE: Ghanaians are suffering and crying - Hassan Ayariga tells Nana Addo

"It has led to a rapid depreciation of our cedi, which the Bank of Ghana is now having to fight, but ultimately, the methods of fighting is not just more supply of dollars by the banks into the system, but also by the expansion of our economy."

He added: "We are not in a crisis; the difficulties that we are going through now are difficulties the system will be able to accommodate, it has led to difficulties in the lives of ordinary people in Ghana."

