Omane Boamah cited the Ayawaso shooting incident, the killing of the Tiger PI journalist, Ahmed Suale and the murder of the Market and Communications Director of the Ghana Ports and Harbours to back his arguement.

“This country is moving in the wrong direction for everyone to see. Look at the mayhem we are seeing, the insecurity. Beyond the killings, Ahmed Suale. The GHPA woman. Ayawaso West Wuogon has been one of the most peaceful constituencies that we've had but just imagine the mayhem that we saw there. Insecurity is at its highest level ever in the history of this 4th Republic,” he said.

According to him, the government has also failed to manage the economy, citing the depreciation of the cedi.

He specifically called out the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maa, saying he is not paying attention to the economy.

“Look at the economy. Too much hardship now…I wish it could have been better but Bloomberg is painting our cedi black and that is the fact on the ground," he added.

He added: "Unfortunately, the Senior Minister is not paying attention to how their own lack of performance has messed up the Ghana cedi which is visiting excruciating hardship on Ghanaians."