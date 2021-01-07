This comes after the house after over six hours unsuccessfully found common ground for the election of the Speaker of Parliament.

MPs hurled expletives at each other, punches were thrown, ballot boxes were snatched and voting booths kicked about like goalkeepers taking goal-kicks.

The climax of the disgraceful incident was the invasion of Parliament by armed military officers over protracted stalemate between MPs-elect over the election of a new Speaker of the House.

The election went into a near-violent hold up after leadership of the NDC in the House accused their colleagues from the NPP of violating the secret ballot rule of the election by showing their ballot to themselves.

Ghanaians have, hence, taken to their social media handles to express their disappointments in the lawmaker for exhibiting such behaviour.

Read some comments below: