NDC MP reports unknown GH¢133,000 deposited in her account to Police

Kojo Emmanuel

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, Member of Parliament for Ada Constituency has disclosed that an amount of GH¢133,000 has been deposited into her account by an unknown source.

Doyoe Cudjoe Comfort Ghansah, Ada MP

She said the money was deposited into the account without her knowledge adding that she has reported the case to the Ghana Police Service.

In a Facebook post, she revealed that "the case of the huge sum of money deposited in my account without my knowledge, has officially been reported to the Police Commander of Parliament" adding that she has filed "an official complaint at the bank. Officials of the bank told me they will reverse the money. I tried to know the source of the money but I was told by the officials that they suspect their system but they will investigate and get back to me."

"Anyway, I have done my part to reverse the GH¢133,000.00 which was deposited in my account without my knowledge. Whoever did that, please note that I have instructed the bank to reverse it by writing to them," she noted.

