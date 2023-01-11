ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Gifty Ohene Konadu is the right person to replace Alan as Trade Minister — Akpaloo

Emmanuel Tornyi

The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has said Gifty Ohene Konadu is the right person to take over from Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as the Trade Minister.

Gifty Ohene Konadu
Gifty Ohene Konadu

According to him, Gifty Ohene Konadu has done a massive job as the National Coordinator for the one District One Factory policy hence President Akufo-Addo must consider her hard work and reward her with a Ministerial appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kofi Akpaloo said the one District One Factory policy under Gifty Ohene Konadu has created over 156,000 direct and indirect jobs for Ghanaians in the country since its inception in 2017.

According to him, the 1D1F initiative has addressed the problem of unemployment in Ghana is the reason why he is calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint Gifty Ohene Konadu to replace Alan Kyerematen as the Trade Minister.

Alan John Kyerematen
Alan John Kyerematen Pulse Ghana

He said: "Gifty Ohene Konadu has done a lot of work at the one District One Factory secretariat, she is the right person to continue from where Mr. Kyerematen left off because she understands the system already so President Akufo-Addo should give her nod."

Gifty Ohene Konadu was a Deputy Minister of Trade under erstwhile President John Agyekum Kufour's administration.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has resigned from his position.

He tendered his resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade Minister

Alan Kyerematen officially declares intention to contest NPP flagbearership race

Akufo-Addo has laid a strong foundation; but I believe things could have been done differently - Alan speaks

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Corruption fight remains my priority in Ghana — Nana Addo

Samuel Atta Akyea

Dr. Bawumia is overly competent to be Ghana’s next President – Atta Akyea