Gifty Ohene Konadu is the right person to replace Alan as Trade Minister — Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo said the one District One Factory policy under Gifty Ohene Konadu has created over 156,000 direct and indirect jobs for Ghanaians in the country since its inception in 2017.

According to him, the 1D1F initiative has addressed the problem of unemployment in Ghana is the reason why he is calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint Gifty Ohene Konadu to replace Alan Kyerematen as the Trade Minister.

He said: "Gifty Ohene Konadu has done a lot of work at the one District One Factory secretariat, she is the right person to continue from where Mr. Kyerematen left off because she understands the system already so President Akufo-Addo should give her nod."

Gifty Ohene Konadu was a Deputy Minister of Trade under erstwhile President John Agyekum Kufour's administration.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has resigned from his position.