He said, "Lack of adequate protective gear several months after our COVID emergency was declared is a sad testament to the inefficiency that has characterised the handling of this pandemic from the very beginning."

He accused the government of ignoring the advice of well-meaning Ghanaians for its own political interest.

He stated that "Today, disturbing reports are being received of health workers getting exposed, testing positive and forced to go into self-isolation and quarantine or treatment. This is happening at a time isolation and treatment centres are reported to be full and both health workers and other positive cases are being compelled to self-isolate at home. This is a sad reflection of the Akufo-Addo administration’s chaotic handling of the COVID situation."

According to him, the government has been more concerned with praising itself than addressing the spread and realities of the virus.

"Parading student leaders, Council of State Members among others to sing praises on you at the Jubilee House doesn't stop the spread of the virus," he stated.

In a Facebook Live session on Thursday, June 18, 2020, on Ghana's COVID-19 situation, Mahama said: "A refusal to be guided by science and a parochial desire for political interest has led the government to ignore advice from well-meaning Ghanaians including the Ghana Medical Association, as any perceived disagreement with the government in its decision-making or public statement or information, has been met with savage attacks by the government and ruling party officials."