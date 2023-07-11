Gyakye Quayson drags KT Hammond to court for contempt over prejudicial comments

In the writ, counsel Justin Pwavra Teriwajah stated that the said words of the Respondent are also in contempt of this Honourable Court as they are extremely prejudicial to the lawful process of this Honourable Court.

He added that KT Hammond, who is also the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa Constituency, is brazenly usurping the function of the trial judge.

He said the Court as per Article 126(2) of the 1992 Constitution has the power to commit KT Hammond and the people of his ilk for contempt of itself to keep the streams of justice pure.

The writ wants the Minister to be brought before the Court and tried for contempt of court and sentenced to prison if found guilty.

Earlier, KT Hammond in an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, proclaimed that Gyakye Quayson will go to prison.

James Gyakye Quayson is facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra.

He is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run-up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

He pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office.