Lawyers for Gyakye Quayson claim an interview KT Hammond granted the media violate the right of the MP to be presumed innocent as well as enjoy a fair trial.
Gyakye Quayson drags KT Hammond to court for contempt over prejudicial comments
Lawyers of the Assin North Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency James Gyakye Quayson have filed a writ at the High Court on Friday, July 7, 2023, against the Minister of Trade and Industry Kobina Tahir Hammond for contempt following an interview he granted a Kumasi-based television station.
In the writ, counsel Justin Pwavra Teriwajah stated that the said words of the Respondent are also in contempt of this Honourable Court as they are extremely prejudicial to the lawful process of this Honourable Court.
He added that KT Hammond, who is also the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa Constituency, is brazenly usurping the function of the trial judge.
He said the Court as per Article 126(2) of the 1992 Constitution has the power to commit KT Hammond and the people of his ilk for contempt of itself to keep the streams of justice pure.
The writ wants the Minister to be brought before the Court and tried for contempt of court and sentenced to prison if found guilty.
Earlier, KT Hammond in an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, proclaimed that Gyakye Quayson will go to prison.
James Gyakye Quayson is facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra.
He is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run-up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.
He pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office.
It is the case of the prosecution that Quayson allegedly made a false statement to the Passport Office that he did not hold a passport to another country when he applied for a Ghanaian Passport.
