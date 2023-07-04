Gyakye Quayson's criminal trial: Dormaahene, Kwaku Azar and Prophet Amoako Attah speak

He is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run-up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

He pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office.

It is the case of the prosecution that Quayson allegedly made a false statement to the Passport Office that he did not hold a passport to another country when he applied for a Ghanaian Passport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwaku Azar appeals to A-G to file Nolle Prosequi

Kwaku Azar speaking on the criminal charges against Quayson in a Facebook post said the A-G should file a nolle prosequi.

"GOGO pleads with AG to nolle prosequi the criminal charges against MP-elect. Da Yie!", he stated.

Dormaahene appeals

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dormaahene speaking at the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, and Western North regional version of the Professor John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture in Sunyani on Saturday, July 1, 2023, made the appeal for the A-G to drop the criminal charges against Quayson.

"As a matter of urgency, I [Dormaahene] am appealing to the President of the Republic [Akufo-Addo], if he has any role to play, that trial should be aborted, and the Attorney-General should as a matter of urgency file a Nolle Prosequi to end that particular decision" and abort the criminal case against Mr. Quayson," the Dormaahene said.

He insisted that it was needless for the Attorney General to continue the case after the chiefs and people of the Assin North constituency re-elected Quayson.

Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu who doubles as the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs said the law has a provision that permitted the A-G to discontinue any case if citizens were not interested.

He said continuing with the criminal trial was an insult to Ghanaians and the people of Assin North.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that he does not see any benefits coming to the country, should the A-G decide to continue to prosecute James Gyakye Quayson, and that prosecuting him will prevent him from doing his job as a legislator.

"Mr. President [Nana Addo], you know I love you, this matter cannot go on", he added.

Prophet Amoako Attah reacts

On his part, the founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International, Prophet Amoako Atta described Gyakye Quayson as the Joseph of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

During a sermon on Sunday, July 2, 2023, he said it was time the government tampers justice with mercy because of what he has seen of Quayson in the spiritual realm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amoako Attah stressed that it was prudent to abandon the case against Quayson because it was in his destiny that he is protected and cannot be destroyed.

"The man at Assin, you can tamper justice with mercy, because that man had everything abroad. Whatever he dreamt of and abandoned everything to come to Ghana to serve his people, be careful.

"That man is more than an MP, he is the Joseph in NDC. I have given that prophecy, write it down. Any attempt to destroy him won’t work," he stated.

Gyakye Quayson wins Assin North

ADVERTISEMENT

Gyakye Quayson won the Assin North has won by-election held in the constitu­ency.

His win defied a series of predictions in the run-up to the elections that went against his performance in the election.

Quayson garnered 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent to defeat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku, who secured 12,630 votes repre­senting 42.15 percent of the total votes cast.

The third candidate, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) managed 87 votes representing 0.29 percent.