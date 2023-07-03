Gyakye Quayson's trial: Dormaahene's comment has the tendency to subvert justice — A-G

According to him, his office would issue a comprehensive statement to address all the concerns raised.

He said such remarks have the potential to affect the fair adjudication of the case adding that any comments that undermine the administration of justice are detrimental and should not be tolerated.

"I will come out with a proper statement on the matter and it will be in respect of all comments generally which have the tendency to subvert the administration of justice, I think that it is very unhealthy for our democratic dispensation and we must not countenance same," Dame said.

James Gyakye Quayson is facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra.

He is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run-up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

He pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office.

Dormaahene speaking at the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, and Western North regional version of the Professor John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture in Sunyani over the weekend appealed for the A-G to drop the criminal charges against Quayson.

He insisted that it was needless for the Attorney General to continue the case after the chiefs and people of the Assin North constituency re-elected Quayson.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu who doubles as the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs said the law has a provision that permitted the A-G to discontinue any case if citizens were not interested.

He said continuing with the criminal trial was an insult to Ghanaians and the people of Assin North.