The APC’s flag bearer was one of 13 nominees disqualified for various anomalies. At the time of Mr Ayariga’s disqualification, the Electoral Commission identified two errors on his forms but following a ruling by the Supreme Court that all the disqualified nominees be given the opportunity to make amends, the election management body said it subsequently detected 93 new errors.

In an interview on Class FM, Mr Ayariga has, however, revealed that he will contest for the 2020 presidential elections.

According to him, the decision to vie for the presidency was due to the failure of the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to deliver on their campaign promises to the people of Ghana.

Mr Ayariga is expected to announce his decision officially in the final week of September 2019.

The presidential hopeful also added that Ghanaians are fed up with the duopoly of the governing NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress.