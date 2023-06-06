Have you seen a foolish rich man before? – Ken Agyapong asks Annoh-Dompreh

In an audio clip where Kennedy Agyapong was addressing NPP delegates during his ongoing campaign, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central criticized the lack of development in mining communities across the country while calling out the Majority Chief Whip.

"Today, Newmont wants to divert the Sunyani Road. Ask yourself why they transport the gold by helicopter. Go to South Africa and see what gold mining has done for South Africans. What is wrong with Ghanaians? We are only concerned about speaking English. Annoh-Dompreh gets up and says I am not a presidential material. Have you ever seen a foolish rich man?"

Pulse Ghana

"When you come here to mine gold, the first thing we should negotiate is your corporate social responsibility. Ensure that the people in the mining areas are taken care of. One of my chairmen is from Abirem, and when you visit Kenyasi and Babiani and witness the gold being mined there compared to the living conditions of the people, even the poor are being evicted from their homes. Jesus Christ! I, Kennedy Agyapong, will not tolerate this. That will not work. I believe in Ghana; Ghana first. We will enter into an agreement, and if you're not going to bring peace to Ghana, leave the gold in the ground," he stated.

Kennedy Agyapong, who is also a business magnate, has been criticized by his opponents for being nonconformist.