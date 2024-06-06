I bought a gun to protect myself against Hawa Koomson - Phillis Okunor

In an interview on Point Blank on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Ms Okunor disclosed that she now carries a firearm for her safety.

“There is a need for me to do this because I can best protect myself, not anyone else, against Hawa Koomson,” she stated. “During the 2019-2020 elections, Hawa Koomson pulled a gun on me on four different occasions. No arrest was made, no interrogations, no investigations—nothing. The case just died. Since the police haven’t provided any form of protection for me, I have to take measures into my own hands.”

Ms Okunor also denied reports of her arrest following violence in Kasoa on Sunday. On June 2, 2024, the Ghana Police Service arrested three individuals in Ofaakor, near Kasoa in the Central Region, for unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspects, including Ms Okunor, Mustapha Mohammed, and Abdul Aziz Musah, were apprehended near the Electoral Commission (EC) Office in Ofaakor while onboard a Honda CRV saloon car with registration number GX-2044-19.

A pump-action gun with four rounds of ammunition was retrieved from the vehicle. The arrests followed a violent incident at the Electoral Commission’s office in Kasoa, which resulted in injuries to four individuals.

Ms Okunor maintains her innocence and asserts that her actions are purely for self-defence in light of previous threats and the lack of police intervention.

Ato Koomson, son of the MP for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, was reportedly one of the injured individuals. He was reportedly stabbed following an altercation near the Electoral Commission’s office in Kasoa.

Reports indicate that Mr Koomson was in critical condition when he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment. Another individual was also injured during the incident.

Eyewitnesses state that the dispute arose when supporters of the governing NPP and the opposition NDC clashed over the positioning of some residents in the queue for the ongoing voter ID card transfer and replacement exercise.