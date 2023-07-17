ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I have beaten Mahama twice and I will beat him again in 2024 – Bawumia

Evans Annang

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to vote for him to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama
According to him, he has the track record to lead the party as well as defeat former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, he has beaten the former president twice and knows how to beat him in the 2024 elections to ensure the party is able to “break the 8.”

The Vice President thus urged the delegates to vote for him massively in the primaries.

He insisted that he is the best candidate to beat NDC’s flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

“As we go for the presidential primaries. We need someone who can help us retain. We need a selfless leader to lead the party and not a richer man. We need someone who has humility. We need someone who has a track record. We need someone who has the temperament. We need someone who has innovative ideas and has tolerance for everyone.”

“If you look at all of us the ten aspirants, I have the political experience in campaigning and winning elections against John Mahama.”

“I have beaten him twice already and I know how to defeat him again in the 2024 elections.”

The NPP stalwarts contesting the flagbearer are the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh; former Railways and Development Minister, Joe Ghartey and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

Others are former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Energy Analyst, Kwadwo Poku; two-time presidential aspirant, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and MP, Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
