I regret trusting Nana Addo – Martin Amidu

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has said he has regretted accepting to be the Special Prosecutor when appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Nana Addo with Martin Amidu

"The only regret I have in life is to have trusted President Nana Akufo-Addo in such a sheepish manner as to have allowed him to have conned me into agreeing to be his Special Prosecutor in a naïve but sincere belief on my part that he was intent on fighting corruption and was also against using the process of criminal justice administration as an instrument of political discrimination against his political opponents," he said.

According to him, the position and status of Special Prosecutor were not one I would ordinarily have agreed to be nominated and appointed to after declining nomination for the Supreme Court in 1999 as I indicated on oath at my vetting but for the fact the President invited, cajoled, promised, and assured me that the appointment was going to be on terms personal to me and vowed to ensure my independence and that of the Office.

"The President and I at our first meeting in his office on 10th January 2018 anticipated possible legal action by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the age provision in Act 959 but we concluded, as seasoned constitutional lawyers, that Act 959 was constitutional, and above all it was not our place to invalidate an Act of Parliament," he said in a five-page statement.

Below is the full statement:

HtmlCode

