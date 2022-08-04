I will contest in NPP’s flagbearership race - Kwabena Agyapong

Speaking in an interview, he said, “today, I want to make it clear. As soon as the party allows for nominations to be filed for the flagbearer of the party, I will file.”

Kwabena Agyapong, who has contested the NPP flagbearership in the past, believes party members cannot lose sight of his long and dedicated service to the NPP because that makes him fit for the task ahead.

“The party has rules and regulations, and we don’t need to jump the gun and when the time comes, you will know the warmth of the youth because my message resonates with them. They see, in me, the hope of our political tradition because I have worked under all the leadership of this party,” he told Citi Tv.

The former General Secretary says he is prepared to bring his rich experience to bear to break the eight for the party.

This he intends to do by creating that enabling environment to galvanize the needed support.

“We need harmony to rejuvenate the base of our party and the enthusiasm of our grassroots, campaign and win the election. I believe that our party has a lot more core members, but we have to reach out to the neutrals.”

Mr Agyapong was suspended in 2015 with the party’s former National Chairman, Paul Afoko, and a former National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe, for misconduct.

But the suspension was lifted six years later after a marathon National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The lifting of the suspension restored him as a member of the party’s NEC, Steering Committee, and the National Council according to the party’s constitution.

Kwabena Agyapong was found guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution, which requires members to uphold the party’s decisions.

He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation with or seeking authorization from the NEC.”