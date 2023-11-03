ADVERTISEMENT
I will give the NPP its best chance to win 2024 elections – Bawumia

Evans Annang

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that he is the best man to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024 general elections.

He said the governing party has a brighter chance of winning the next elections if he becomes the flagbearer.

Interacting with the media at his residence in Accra on Thursday, ahead of Saturday’s election by the NPP to elect a new flagbearer, Bawumia expressed strong optimism that he will be endorsed by party delegates to lead the party after his fruitful, nationwide engagements with delegates.

“By the grace of God, l have brought my campaign, the visits to the NPP delegates in their constituencies to an end. Every constituency has been a home for me for the past 15 years, and for this particular campaign, my mission was simple; to let the delegates know why I represent the NPP’s best chance of breaking the 8 in next year’s presidential election, if I am elected the party’s flagbearer,” Bawumia said.

Bawumia used the occasion to restate his campaign message to delegates, which included his strong relationship with the party at all levels, his commitment and service to party from opposition to date, his starring role in the landmark 2012 election petition at the Supreme Court, his impact in government as Vice President, his support for party activities, as well as his policies to strengthen unity in the party and relationship between government and party, if he is elected flagbearer, and subsequently wins the presidency.

“My message to the delegates has been that l will give the NPP its best chance to win election 2024 – what we simply describe as “breaking the eight,” he said.

Ahead of Saturday’s election, Bawumia reiterated his commitment to party unity, having earlier, in the heat of the campaign, called for a decent campaign devoid of insults.

Evans Annang

