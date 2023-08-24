I won’t work with more than 60 ministers if elected President – Ken Agyapong

He also added that he would merge certain ministries, citing the disproportionate number of ministers in Ghana compared to more populous developed nations like the United States and the United Kingdom.

Asked about the number of ministerial appointees he had in mind, he responded: “In fact, I haven’t included that in my plans but not more than 60, the highest number of ministers I will employ is 60, and I will merge some of the ministries.

"Ask yourself, even America with a population of 350 million, how many ministers do they have? How many ministers does the UK have? Why is it that America has been able to do it that we can’t?”

Mr. Logic, an entertainment pundit has said that Kennedy Agyapong is the only candidate that can win the 2024 elections for NPP.

He said, from all indications, Kennedy has the country at heart and that’s the kind of leader Ghanaians are truly looking for.

“The delegates don’t need anyone to tell them that Ken is the best bet for the NPP. If Ken doesn’t win the primaries, NPP will lose the main elections.

"If NPP doesn’t elect Ken to contest Mahama, then they should be ready for doom. They will lose outright. Currently, the truth of the matter is that Ghana now needs a president who has the citizens at heart,” he emphasized in a discussion on United Showbiz.

Reacting to Ken Agyapong’s plans of tasking musicians to record a song to promote patriotism as his first mission if he becomes president, Mr. Logic said,

“Ken said music plays a role in the way people think and behave in a society and after chancing on those statements, I concluded that he is solid. He has a heart for the arts. He said he will bring musicians together to do a heroic song and I think that should be the first step because now, a lot of people are confused. I know some people will say it’s a childish thought but what he said was deep.”