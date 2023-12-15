George suggested that President Akufo-Addo's influence on the judiciary could have led to legal consequences for Mahama if there were any illicit issues.
If Mahama was corrupt, he would have been prosecuted by now - Sam George
Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has declared that former President John Mahama is incorruptible.
In an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Thursday, December 15, 2023, the lawmaker said, Mahama carries no political baggage as he focuses on the welfare of the nation's youth and envisions a 24-hour economy. George emphasized that this commitment to a 24-hour economy is a significant boon for the country's young population.
"Mahama is a man dedicated to placing the youth at the forefront of his next government. He is incorruptible, and it's time to disregard any misinformation," Mr. Nartey asserted .
Reflecting on the state of the judiciary and the composition of the courts, the Ningo-Prampram MP raised the question, "If Mahama was corrupt, given the developments in our judiciary, do you think he wouldn't have faced prosecution by now?"
In a bold prediction, Mr. Nartey confidently declared that former President Mahama would emerge victorious in the upcoming 2024 election.
Former President John Dramani Mahama announced that he will reveal his running mate for the 2024 general elections in February of that year. Emphasizing his stance that the decision on his vice presidential candidate is not solely his to make, he reiterated this statement.
