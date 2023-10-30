I’ll beat John Mahama in a landslide if elected to lead the NPP – Kennedy Agyapong

“I assure delegates that I will defeat John Mahama hands down in the general election if elected to lead the NPP.”

The presidential candidate noted that regardless of his political affiliations, making Ghana great and strong, as the National Anthem underscored, was his vision and could be realized if delegates voted for him to lead.

Mr. Agyapong gave the assurance when he addressed delegates, party faithful supporters, and sympathizers at the Cape Coast chapel square, where they converged after one of his “showdown walks” through the principal streets in the Metropolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

He noted that he was a truthful, unifying, patriotic, and disciplined man who would bring back all the grassroots together to rally behind the party for victory in 2024.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament urged the delegates not to be intimidated by anyone but to be bold and strong to resist any form of inducement that would influence their votes.

“Don’t be intimidated by anyone. You make the Jubilee House, so don’t allow anyone to influence your vote. Resist or give them a showdown,” he insisted.

Mr. Agyapong advised them to support him, as Ghanaians would not vote for the NPP if he did not win the upcoming Saturday, November 4, delegates’ conference.

ADVERTISEMENT