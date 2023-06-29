I’ll determine who wins the 2024 general elections – Owusu Bempah

His latest pronouncement was made at the tail end of a clarification he made last week about a viral audio clip in which he is heard threatening politicians and the Inspector-General of Police.

“Those audios on social media that people are thinking will bring Owusu Bempah down, that is laughable. I have said even harsher things. Everything I said of Victor Kusi Boateng is true, I have confronted him about it before.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look, whoever will be president will emanate from here, whether you like it or not, believe it or choose not to, I rest my case,” he said to applause and cheers from members of his congregation.

In the same sermon, the popular man of God said he mentored Reverend Kusi Boateng, Secretary to the National Cathedral Board.

“A young man who through me God helped, Victor Kusi Boateng, then you are with Dampare and the Vice president and I am calling, because Chairman Wontumi asked me to call.

“When I am calling you as a friend and brother, I called more than 10 times and he didn’t pick. An insider informed me later that Victor said he won’t answer my call and that I should face my predicament but this is someone that I nurtured.

“I brought him up, Victor Kusi Boateng cannot deny that I nurtured him, that it was through me he first travelled, I said all that is contained in the recording, I don’t fear. I spoke to plenty people out of anger,” he emphasized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owusu Bempah was reacting to contents of a viral audio in which he was captured among others threatening the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare and the president, an audio he said had been regurgitated after two years.