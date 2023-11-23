ADVERTISEMENT
I'll name my running mate in 2024 – Mahama

Emmanuel Tornyi

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has said he will announce his running mate in 2024 for the general elections.

He said the process for the selection of a running mate will be done next year.

"Everyone knows him; he’s humble and very resourceful; he served in my government. Our party has rules for selecting a running mate; we will select the running mate next year," Mahama said at a rally in the Bono East region.

Mahama is on a #BuildingGhanaTour to interact with stakeholders across the country and provide an opportunity to connect with Ghanaians generally and the grassroots of the NDC.

As part of the tour, he will make crucial stops in key cities, towns, and villages and engage local communities to listen to their concerns, insights, and aspirations for a prosperous Ghana.

