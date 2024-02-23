I'll not forgive MPs who betrayed me in presidential primary - Kennedy Agyapong

Agyapong, while acknowledging the right of MPs to choose their preferred candidate, emphasized the depth of his disappointment, citing the betrayal he felt from individuals he had helped to bring into Parliament. "It is not every MP who didn’t vote for me that I am angry at, no, everybody has a choice. But the very people who were my friends that I have helped to bring them to Parliament," he stated.

The MP highlighted that while he could accept differing political preferences, it was the personal attacks and insults directed at him that fueled his bitterness. "It’s not the betrayal, but the bad things they said about me, that is where I have the problem. So who says I’m not bitter? I am bitter, I am not because the vice president won, I am bitter because of the people that I have helped. If you are not going to vote for me, no problem but the insults. I can’t forgive them," he asserted.

In the NPP Presidential Primaries, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong secured 71,996 votes, representing 37.41% of the total votes cast. However, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the winner with 118,210 votes, accounting for 61.47% of the votes, thereby becoming the party’s flagbearer for the upcoming elections.

