According to him, electoral officers would be prosecuted if they tamper with election results or rig the elections in favour of a political party or a candidate.
I'll prosecute EC officials who rig election results - Special Prosecutor warns
"If you are an electoral officer or a returning officer and you change results I am going after you…immediately you declare the results I am going after it and matching polling stations and matching pink sheets with pink sheets and if they don't tally I am going after you," the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has warned.
He said the Special Prosecutor has the power to investigate election results and does not need to wait for the Supreme Court to determine the winner of an election.
Kissi Agyebeng also disclosed that due to the corrupt activities of some Ghanaians, they are praying he fails.
He stated that some people are fervently engaging in fasting and prayers hoping the Office of the Special Prosecutor fails.
In an exclusive interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Accra-based Starr FM, Agyebeng said he is keen to go after the corrupt in society.
"If you have done nothing wrong, why should you be afraid? If you’re involved in corruption-related activities, I’m coming for you. I see some people on the divide praying and fasting that I fail. There are detractors all over…There are some well-meaning people who want this fight to go on well," he said.
