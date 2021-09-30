He said the Special Prosecutor has the power to investigate election results and does not need to wait for the Supreme Court to determine the winner of an election.

Kissi Agyebeng also disclosed that due to the corrupt activities of some Ghanaians, they are praying he fails.

He stated that some people are fervently engaging in fasting and prayers hoping the Office of the Special Prosecutor fails.

In an exclusive interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Accra-based Starr FM, Agyebeng said he is keen to go after the corrupt in society.