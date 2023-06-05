I’ll set a new standard in governance when I return to power – Mahama

Speaking at the 44th anniversary of the June 4th uprising in Hohoe, former president Mahama said, the commemoration of the June 4th uprising is to guard the survival of democracy and reflect on the current happenings in the country.

According to the former president, the country under the NPP is failing which is negatively affecting the ordinary Ghanaian and called for a United NDC going into the 2024 elections.

Pulse Ghana

“We are responsible for organizing and letting our message of hope reach everyone across the length and breadth of our land. The dark days will last only for a moment more and a new dawn is lurking on the horizon.

“And when that new dawn breaks, the governmental rot, the economic hardships and the insensitivity to the plight of the people and the offensive corruption and waste of the people’s resources will be a thing of the past.

“Do not allow people who have made lives difficult for you all these years to mislead you with hollow sloganeering, and shallow populism. Do not allow them to confuse you that you must vote for them in 2024 because of your origin or family ties… In government, we must be different from what the NPP has been, we must set a new standard in governance so that Ghanaians will appreciate that we are not condemned as a people to live with this level of greed and impunity.”