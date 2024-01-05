He said he will win the primaries of the party which is scheduled for later this month with an overwhelming majority.
I’ll win NPP's Bekwai primaries with over 60% of the votes – COP Mensah
George Alex Mensah, a retired Commissioner of Police has expressed optimism on his chances to be the next New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bekwai.
In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the former police officer said he is targeting a 60 percent win.
“I am going to bring unity to the party because we have to break the 8, and it is only unity that will help us break the 8, and that is what I am going to do. I am going to do everything that I have to do to bring improvement to the community.”
“With the percent that I am going to get, it should be more than 60 percent,” he added.
Following the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Owusu-Osei’s decision not to seek re-election in the upcoming NPP primaries, it has opened the floodgates for four persons to contest in the race.
The other contenders in the race, Raph Poku-Adusei, Kingsley Opoku Agyemang, and Henry Opoku-Ware, are also optimistic about winning the primaries.
