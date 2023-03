I’m not scheming to become a running mate to Dr. Bawumia – NAPO

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM in an exclusive interview with Kwame Adinkrah on March 20, 2023, Napo, as he is affectionately called, declared in an unequivocal tone that he believes in the competence of Dr. Bawumia to lead Ghana, hence his selfless effort in trumpeting his capabilities.

He noted that he serves as the Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, which remains his primary focus, and so he is not working to earn the admiration of the Vice President.

“Kwame, I have also heard it on the radio and on social media that I am aiming at serving as Dr. Bawumia’s vice, hence my constant crusade in telling Ghanaians the competence of Dr. Bawumia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghanaians should ignore these rumours. The vice president position is neither a birthright nor an elected position.

The person under discussion has not even declared his bid to lead the NPP as its flagbearer, so tell me, why will I sit here and think or harbour that vision of serving as his veep.”

“I serve as the Minister of Energy; that is my primary focus. However, I believe in the competence of our Vice President, and Ghanaians must know these qualities of his, Simple!

I am not working to become his running mate,” Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh retorted.

Relatedly, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has stated that the Vice President will win the flagbearership position in a landslide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

He said despite the competition and analysis that is being made into the respective candidature of contenders in the highly-anticipated race, Bawumia is in line for a big win.

Speaking in Kumasi over the weekend on the sidelines of Akwasidae festival, Annoh-Dompreh said: “this is the first time we are seeing a Muslim who is a leader and is rallying support from even the Christian community.

"The man is building mosques, churches, reaching out to the Clergy and he is dining, talking and thinking together with the Clergy. For me, I have not seen anything like that.