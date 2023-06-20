ADVERTISEMENT
I’m the only candidate that can beat Mahama in the north – Bawumia brags

Evans Annang

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) won’t stand a chance in the 2024 general elections if delegates of the New Patriotic Party choose him to lead.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama
He said the NDC is afraid of him because he is the candidate that has a good chance to beat them and John Dramani Mahama in the elections.

Speaking to NPP delegates in the Tema West constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Bawumia said the NPP must elect a candidate who can break the 8-year election cycle jinx.

The Vice President intimated that he is the candidate former president John Mahama and the National Democratic (NDC) fear the most in the upcoming 2024 presidential polls.

“They know we will break the 8, and they know that John Mahama cannot take me on in the North, and they know that I will beat him in the North and this is why they don’t want me to be the flagbearer.”

EPPI Survey: Bawumia 3 points ahead of Alan, NDC voters want Mahama to back for election 2024
EPPI Survey: Bawumia 3 points ahead of Alan, NDC voters want Mahama to back for election 2024 Pulse Ghana

After filing his nomination forms in Accra, the Vice President disclosed that he plans to take Ghana to the next level.

According to him, he plans to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa should Ghanaians give him the mandate in the 2024 general elections.

He expressed his intent to build upon the strong foundation laid by the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
