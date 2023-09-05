Incompetence pro-max — Franklin Cudjoe shades Nana Addo over worst economy

In a Facebook post, Franklin Cudjoe stated that under the government of Nana Addo, prices of goods and services have continuously skyrocketed and the cost of borrowing has risen to unprecedented heights.

According to him, with 1.5 years left of his tenure, Nana Addo tells us he has finished his race, with the worst economic record. So, none in his govt can help reduce killer taxes (50% on imports), inflation 43%, and interest rates 45%? Incompetence pro-max.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he wants to end his tenure in office with pride that he has fought a good fight for Ghana.

He said at the end of his tenure of office on January 7, 2025, he wants with humility to be able to say just as St. Paul did in 2 Timothy 4:7-8 that "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me but also to all who have longed for his appearing."

Addressing a valedictory service for Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi outgoing chairperson of Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian church of Ghana in Kyebi in the Eastern region, Nana Addo called on Ghanaians to pray for him and his appointees to continue to discharge their duties with humility and integrity to change the fortunes of the country.