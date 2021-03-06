This year, however, the annual celebration was devoid of the usual military and school parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Again, the annual celebration which is often held at the Independence Square took place at the Jubilee House per the directives of the Office of the President.

Independence Day parade at Jubilee House

The national event that lasted about an hour saw President Akufo-Addo address the nation.

In his address to the nation, Mr. Akufo-Addo pledged to revamp the economy of the country despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He charged Ghanaians to all contribute their quota in the quest for economic recovery.

“Ghana is taking steps to revitalise the economy. A process that is hinged on the GHS 1 billion Ghana Cares Obatanpa programme. This is aimed at transforming our economy, which is our main national priority.”

“The Minister for Finance will within the month, provide further details on measures to be taken to spiral the process of economic recovery.”

“The benefits of this economic recovery agenda will begin to show a year from now. A year from now, our quest to move Ghana to a situation beyond aid will be accelerated, and our self-reliance enhanced. A year from today, Ghana will become one of the fastest-growing economies not only in the continent but the world at large.”

“A year from now, we will begin processing our raw materials and effects more jobs will be created for the millions of Ghanaian youths. Fellow Ghanaians, this is not beyond us. If we put our mind to it, we, who were the first to gain independence, can make it,” President Akufo-Addo admonished.