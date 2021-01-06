The court ruled that proceedings of the case cannot go ahead because, Kofi Adams, the defendant has not been served with the suit.

Some 13 constituents filed a suit arguing that Kofi Adams cannot hold himself as MP for the constituency since thousands of voters in the Satrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) were disenfranchised.

The petitioners are therefore seeking an “order of perpetual injunction restraining Kofi Adams from holding himself out as Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency and or presenting himself to be sworn in as such.”

Speaking after the court’s order, Frank Davies, lawyer for the petitioners, said they will return to the court if they can serve Kofi Adams the suit.

Kofi Adams

“The applicants were unable to serve him, so the proceedings for today have been stultified. We will attempt to serve him and come.”

Mr. Adams, the former National Organizer of the NDC won the parliamentary elections in Buem on December 7.

He polled 18,560 votes of the valid votes cast whiles Lawrence Kwame Aziale of the New Patriotic Party polled 6,854 votes; a voter difference of 11, 706 votes.