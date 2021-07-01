The NDC condemned in no uncertain terms the killing of "Kaaka", a social media activist who has been using the power of social media to champion change and development in the Ejura community.

"Kaaka"s activism predates the Akufo-Addo government, as he has always been known to be an influencer who highlights the ills of his society in dynamic ways to achieve the desired development for his community.

The NDC in a statement signed by the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said "For him to have therefore been ambushed and killed by persons believed to be bodyguards of the MCE for Ejura, who accused him of making the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government unpopular, is most unfortunate and reprehensible, to say the least.

"As if this incident was not dastardly enough, the youth of Ejura who took to the streets to protest the killing of their compatriot was then met with the brute force of uniformed military and police officers, who pointed their guns into the crowd, took aim and shot into the unarmed, harmless protesting civilians, killing two people instantly and injuring several others."

"These incidents yet again highlight the institutionalisation of violence and state-sponsored thuggery that have taken center stage under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo. The NDC has constantly bemoaned how state security has been abused and used as a veritable weapon of oppression against Ghanaians by the tyrannical Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

"The NDC joins other well-meaning Ghanaians in a moral society, the media and from all walks of life, in condemning the gruesome killing of the three individuals, and thus demand that justice be served without delay in order to appease the souls of the departed, their families and to serve as a lesson to all who think they can act criminally and brazenly get away with same," it added.

Even as the NDC console and support the families whose loved ones were murdered and injured, it called for the following immediate actions from the government:

1. The immediate prosecution of persons who have been arrested and all the other assailants of "Kaaka" who are known associates of the MCE for Ejura, Mohammed Salisu Bamba.

2. The immediate dismissal and prosecution of the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura, Mohammed Salisu Bamba, who as Chairman of the Municipal Security Council, sanctioned the deployment of armed Military and Police personnel who shot into the crowd of peaceful protestors and murdered the two young men in cold blood.

3. The immediate interdiction and prosecution of the District Police Commander and the Army Commander who sanctioned the said mindless deployment of the trigger-happy Military and Police Officers on the day.