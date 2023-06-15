It’s Dr. Bawumia’s time and nobody can change it - Annoh-Dompreh

He stated that politics is defined by times and seasons therefore this is the time for Dr Bawumia to lead the NPP as flagbearer and subsequently lead the country as president.

Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Komla Kluste, the Nsawam Adaogyiri lawmaker said about 119 of the Majority Members of Parliament support Dr Bawumia to be flagbearer.

“As at the last count we were doing over 119 MPs, some have whispered into my ears, some have shown it openly, and that is how it looks. I am praying that it gets better.”

He added “This is not Alan’s time, this is Dr Bawumia’s time. Politics is season and time, if you are not careful you will get it wrong. Look at the US, President Biden himself, look at all the processes he went through but today he is the president. People say Alan was closer in the last primaries we held so reasonably he will take over but the dynamism of leadership and politics should let them know that the narrative has changed.

“It is Dr Bawumia’s time, nobody can change it except God. We respect all the people who are seeking to lead our party. The fact of the matter is, I have been on the grounds, I have been to all the regions, if the primaries is conducted today Dr Bawumia will win, Alan cannot beat Bawumia.

“I am not a novice in this game, I have done grassroots mobilization all up to his time, if a win is coming I can see it and I can feel it. Even in the special delegates conference Dr Bawumia will not win with less than 70 percent of the special delegates’ conference. We have done our work and we are still working.”