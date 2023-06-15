ADVERTISEMENT
It’s Dr. Bawumia’s time and nobody can change it - Annoh-Dompreh

Evans Annang

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip has called on the other flagbearer aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He said none of the other contestants can beat the Vice President hence the need to support him.

He stated that politics is defined by times and seasons therefore this is the time for Dr Bawumia to lead the NPP as flagbearer and subsequently lead the country as president.

Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Komla Kluste, the Nsawam Adaogyiri lawmaker said about 119 of the Majority Members of Parliament support Dr Bawumia to be flagbearer.

“As at the last count we were doing over 119 MPs, some have whispered into my ears, some have shown it openly, and that is how it looks. I am praying that it gets better.”

MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annoh-Dompreh
MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annoh-Dompreh Pulse Ghana

He added “This is not Alan’s time, this is Dr Bawumia’s time. Politics is season and time, if you are not careful you will get it wrong. Look at the US, President Biden himself, look at all the processes he went through but today he is the president. People say Alan was closer in the last primaries we held so reasonably he will take over but the dynamism of leadership and politics should let them know that the narrative has changed.

“It is Dr Bawumia’s time, nobody can change it except God. We respect all the people who are seeking to lead our party. The fact of the matter is, I have been on the grounds, I have been to all the regions, if the primaries is conducted today Dr Bawumia will win, Alan cannot beat Bawumia.

“I am not a novice in this game, I have done grassroots mobilization all up to his time, if a win is coming I can see it and I can feel it. Even in the special delegates conference Dr Bawumia will not win with less than 70 percent of the special delegates’ conference. We have done our work and we are still working.”

Dr. Bawumia is expected to submit his flagbearer nomination forms at the NPP headquarters tomorrow, June 16th.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
