It's sad Nana Addo's Performance Tracker couldn't track corruption — Bawah Mogtari

Bawah argued that the tracker is inefficiently using limited state resources, lacking transparency in the government's lavish expenditures.

In an X post, she underscored that 80% of government projects and contracts are awarded through single-sourcing, alleging favoritism and nepotism in the selection of individuals and companies for lucrative contracts.

"To my utter surprise and disappointment, the misleading GoG Performance Tracker failed to track the performance of Akufo Addo/Bawumia’s performance on corruption."

"What a waste of precious resources! Tell us how you and your boys and girls have perfected the art of corruption.

"We are told that 80% of government projects and contracts are single-sourced, and individuals and companies are handpicked by this nepotistic government and awarded juicy contracts," she posted.

Bawah reiterated that Ghanaians eagerly anticipated insights into government performance from the tracker, particularly concerning nepotism and questionable contracts.

The government on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, launched the Performance Tracker.

The platform, unveiled by the Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, aims to bridge the gap between public perception and the reality of infrastructure development projects nationwide.

Speaking at the launch, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, emphasized the importance of the Performance Tracker in showcasing the government's commitment to effective governance.

"The performance tracker is a database that showcases the performance of the government of Ghana and it is going to show you the various projects that have been executed across the country," Oppong Nkrumah stated.