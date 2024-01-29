Cecilia Dapaah's case nails Nana Addo and Bawumia gov't as corrupt — Bawah Mogtari

This follows an application by the OSP to confirm the freezing and seizure orders regarding the bank accounts and assets at the former Minister's home.

The move is in compliance with section 3 of Act 959, which mandates the OSP to cooperate and coordinate with other law enforcement agencies.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, addressing the press, indicated that the case would be continued by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Kissi said, "A little over an hour ago, the Office discontinued its application that was pending before the High Court for confirmation of the seizure and freezing orders in pursuance of the referral of the case to EOCO. The court ordered that the office should return the cash sums and defreeze the accounts of an investment of Mrs. Dapaah within 72 hours."

He explained that the OSP would be in close collaboration with EOCO and continue collaboration with the FBI.

Mogtari Bawah, adding her voice to the prosecution case, said the court's decision is a travesty that Ghanaians are all struggling to understand, adding that the amount of money involved pales in comparison to any alleged corruption claims or allegations under former President Mahama.

In an X post, she said the OSP has ultimately truncated one of the biggest scandals of all time and an irrefutable opportunity for this government to prove itself as one willing and able to deal with corruption.

According to her, the inability or the desire to fight corruption vehemently has conferred on Akufo-Addo the title of a clearing agent.

She stated that the allegations of corruption during the term of Mahama were actuated by malice and a trumpeted campaign carefully hatched by the NPP, particularly Nana Addo and Bawumia, to taint and tarnish his unblemished character.

She further indicated that Mahama has been a victim of extreme prejudice and political propaganda led, sadly, by a man whose sole aim was to become president at all costs.

She said Ghanaians should be outraged at the mismanagement of the country and join the fight for change to rescue the nation from a failed government.