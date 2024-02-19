I've budgeted $100m for 2024 election — Hassan Ayariga

During an interview on TV3's Hot Issues on Sunday, February 18, 2024, Ayariga highlighted the significance of the budget, stating, "It is a lot, we are looking at 100 million dollars to win the sections.

"Any party that will win an election in Ghana this time around will spend not less than 50 to 100 million dollars."

When questioned about the APC's presence in all constituencies, Ayariga expressed the goal of winning 25 constituencies.

Addressing the issue of corrupt government officials, he issued a stern warning, stating that if elected, he would hold them accountable.

He stated that individuals implicated in political corruption should wish that Ayariga does not ascend to the presidency.

Furthermore, he emphasized that any corrupt official actively involved in corrupt practices should earnestly pray that he does not take on the role of the president.

He said "If you are a political thief pray that Hassan Ayariga doesn't become president, if you are corrupt pray hard that Hassan Ayariga doesn't become the president.