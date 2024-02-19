He disclosed his commitment to allocate $100 million for the campaign, emphasizing the substantial investment aimed at securing victory in the presidential polls this year.
I've budgeted $100m for 2024 election — Hassan Ayariga
Hassan Ayariga, the Founder and Leader of the All People Congress (APC), has declared his financial readiness for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.
During an interview on TV3's Hot Issues on Sunday, February 18, 2024, Ayariga highlighted the significance of the budget, stating, "It is a lot, we are looking at 100 million dollars to win the sections.
"Any party that will win an election in Ghana this time around will spend not less than 50 to 100 million dollars."
When questioned about the APC's presence in all constituencies, Ayariga expressed the goal of winning 25 constituencies.
Addressing the issue of corrupt government officials, he issued a stern warning, stating that if elected, he would hold them accountable.
He stated that individuals implicated in political corruption should wish that Ayariga does not ascend to the presidency.
Furthermore, he emphasized that any corrupt official actively involved in corrupt practices should earnestly pray that he does not take on the role of the president.
He said "If you are a political thief pray that Hassan Ayariga doesn't become president, if you are corrupt pray hard that Hassan Ayariga doesn't become the president.
"If you have mismanaged our country pray hard that Hassan Ayariga doesn't become president because when I become president all those who have mismanaged our money and resources, I will change their sleeping places."
