JB Danquah's 'killer' might be high on Tramadol - Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri-Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that the alleged killer of former member of Parliament J.B Danquah might be abusing drugs.

The suspect Daniel Asiedu also known as 'Sexy Dondon', according to Obiri-Boahen might be high on Tramadol for linking his name to the murder.

In a dramatic turn of events in court Thursday, the accused person, who was not allowed to speak in court, alleged that Obiri Boahen knew what caused the death of the late MP, and challenged him to come out and speak.

Obiri-Boahen said on Accra-based Neat FM monitored by Adomonline.com said he was frustrated by the intentional delays caused by the police.





A furious Obiri Boahen asked: “What is happening, I mean what exactly is happening, what exactly is happening before they don’t want the whole world to know, what exactly is happening. I am not comfortable; I am not happy. I am angry and annoyed about the way the police are handling this matter,”.

The late J.B Danquah-Adu was murdered at his Shiashie residence on 9 February 2016. The hitman gained access to the MP’s bedroom by climbing a ladder.

JB Danquah, who until his murder, was the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North,