John Mahama to commence 3-day Eastern Regional campaign today

Evans Annang

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to commence his campaign in the Eastern Region today.

Mr. Mahama will visit thirty-one (31) constituencies where he will meet and interact with branch and constituency executives. He has so far toured 7 regions, touching ground in 106 constituencies.

In the Eastern region, former President Mahama will speak to his vision of Building the Ghana we want together, and why securing a convincing win in the NDC primaries will be a great boost for the 2024 presidential election.

He will also share his plans towards improving the party’s polling and electoral area campaign, through voter mobilizing and canvassing, and the effective utilization of campaign materials and resources.

Mr. Mahama has announced a reward scheme to recognize branches of the party that increase their polling stations votes in both the parliamentary and presidential elections.

From the Eastern Region, President Mahama will spend a day touring some constituencies in the Greater Accra Region on Friday April 14, before heading out to the Oti Region.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
