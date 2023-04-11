John Mahama to commence 3-day Eastern Regional campaign today

In the Eastern region, former President Mahama will speak to his vision of Building the Ghana we want together, and why securing a convincing win in the NDC primaries will be a great boost for the 2024 presidential election.

He will also share his plans towards improving the party’s polling and electoral area campaign, through voter mobilizing and canvassing, and the effective utilization of campaign materials and resources.

Mr. Mahama has announced a reward scheme to recognize branches of the party that increase their polling stations votes in both the parliamentary and presidential elections.