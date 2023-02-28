John Mahama to officially launch his 4th bid for President in the Volta Region on Thursday

“I invited you to either join me at the Cedi Auditorium at UHAS or watch a live stream of the launch on my Facebook page or Youtube channel from 9:00am,” he stated on Facebook on Tuesday, February 28.

The launch will be the start of a campaign to lead the NDC for the fourth time despite losing the last two elections.

The former President won his first bid to be President in 2012, having finished the term for his predecessor, John Evans Atta Mills, who died in power.

Mr Mahama, however, lost in 2016 and 2020.

The form was picked on behalf of the former president by Greater Accra Regional Minister under the erstwhile Mahama-led administration, Professor Joshua Alabi.

Prof. Alabi, picked up the nomination forms for former President John Mahama on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the offices of the main opposition party.

Pulse Ghana

“We can’t afford to allow them to sit down while we have a very huge challenge. So we are here to pick his form and to work for him, the NDC and the people of Ghana. They need us and we need to lead. I am very confident that come 2024 December, January 2025, NDC will be forming the new government under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama,” he said after picking the forms.

“Somewhere in the 80s when it was very difficult for this country, it was the experienced hands of people from the NDC who were able to move the country from the very challenging moment. Again, we have a similar challenge, we have experienced hands and they are all available and ready to support Mr Mahama,” he added.