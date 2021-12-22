Ken Ofori-Atta sits in his air-conditioned office and tax the lazy way — Avedzi

He made this known to the media after Parliament adjourned sine dine for the Christmas festivity.

As part of the policy implementation plan, the government allotted GH¢241,933,000 to be spent on services.

The proposed E- levy if approved by Parliament will come into effect on February 1, 2022.

The tax has since been met with mixed reactions, with Ghanaians kicking against it and stressing that it will only place an extra burden on their finances.

The minority in parliament has announced and kicked against the approval of the electronic transaction.

Klutse Avedzi speaking on the development charged Ken Ofori-Atta to devise innovative ways to raise revenues instead of the E-levy and urged him to move out of his air-conditioned office to work hard.

"Who must pay direct tax to the government? Effectively, it is only 2.4 million Ghanaians who pay taxes now, and about 6.8 million Ghanaians are not paying taxes yet they earn income," he said.

"So it is for the Finance Ministry to go after these people who earn income so that they pay the appropriate tax to the government.